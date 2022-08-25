Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

8/17/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

8/5/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

7/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50.

7/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

