Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$68.00 to C$67.00.
- 8/17/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50.
- 7/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE WPM opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $51.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
