Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,673 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

