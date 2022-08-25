Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.