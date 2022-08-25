Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.