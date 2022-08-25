Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

