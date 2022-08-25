Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.52. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 51,694 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.