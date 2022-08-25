Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

