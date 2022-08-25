Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
