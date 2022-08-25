Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $6.46. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5,213 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

