Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.48.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.