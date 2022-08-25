Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

