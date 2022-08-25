Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.23

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.32. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 681,110 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on YRI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.33.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.60.
Yamana Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Featured Articles
