Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

