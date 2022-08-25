Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.