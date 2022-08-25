Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.94. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 29,154 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
