Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.