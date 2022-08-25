Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.21.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $83.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $357.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

