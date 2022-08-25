Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.34

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.34 and traded as low as $44.20. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 73,858 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

