ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.85 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

