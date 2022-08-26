10,180 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after purchasing an additional 694,510 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,200,000 after acquiring an additional 658,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 614.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

