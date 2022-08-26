12,068 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

