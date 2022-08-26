13,206 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $50.63 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

