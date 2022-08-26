15,545 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

KRNT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

