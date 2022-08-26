18,003 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

