19,180 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFB. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 29.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.16. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $281,194 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

