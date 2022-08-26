28,200 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Waldencast by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Waldencast by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,883,000.

Waldencast stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

