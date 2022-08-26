38,494 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

