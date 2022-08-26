54,157 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

