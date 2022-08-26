5,584 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.