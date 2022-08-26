564 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.79%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

