6,346 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

