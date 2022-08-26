73,046 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $323.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

