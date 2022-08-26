73,420 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $475.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

