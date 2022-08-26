7,562 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Confluent by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after acquiring an additional 584,755 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,350,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Confluent by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,995,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.30.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

