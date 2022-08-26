Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock

EXPD stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

