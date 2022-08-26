Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUM opened at $495.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.