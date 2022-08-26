Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,588 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

