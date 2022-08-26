Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,042 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ITT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ITT by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

