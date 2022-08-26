Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 88,699 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $603.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

