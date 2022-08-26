Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $269.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.