Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

