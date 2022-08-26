Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.15 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

