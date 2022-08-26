Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,763 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

