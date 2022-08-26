Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,402 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.92 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.