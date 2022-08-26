Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,538 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.