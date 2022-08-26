Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,496 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $10.43 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

