Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,127 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

