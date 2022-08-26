Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

