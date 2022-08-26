Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American States Water by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.0% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 1.6 %

American States Water stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.