Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 138,967 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 118.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Dockyard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $299.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 209.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

