Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

