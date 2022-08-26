Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

