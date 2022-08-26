Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $136,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

